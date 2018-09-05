Home Entertainment English

Dwayne Johnson gives a sneak peek of 'Jungle Cruise' set

Published: 05th September 2018

Actor Dwayne Johnson (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gave his fans a sneak peek of the set of his upcoming movie 'Jungle Cruise'.

In his Instagram post, Johnson can be seen holding a mini guitar while discussing a scene with Director Jaume Collet-Serra.

He captioned it, "The Skipper & The Captain. Myself and our relentlessly hard working Spanish filmmaker, @jcolletserra between takes on set of our DISNEY'S JUNGLE CRUISE. Jaume has to draw me pictures on paper since I need what's called "practical direction" before shooting scenes. Especially, if it requires me to act, play my guitar and sing in keys that don't exist all at the same time. My incomparable co-star (and lucky recipient of my singing) Emily Blunt and myself are so grateful for the collaboration and partnership with this man."

"What a brilliant filmmaker. What an unforgettable experience. Two more weeks left and that's a wrap. The adventure of a lifetime... #SkipperFrank #DISNEY #JUNGLECRUISE ?? ????????," Johnson added in his post while complimenting the director.

