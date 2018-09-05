Home Entertainment English

Henry Cavill to play monster-slayer in upcoming series 'The Witcher'

The series tells the story of a fictional character of Geralt, played by 'Man of Steel star. Geralt, who belongs to an equally fictional town of Rivia, kills monsters for a living.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: English actor Henry Cavill is set to play the lead role in upcoming Netflix series based on a best-selling fantasy novel series 'The Witcher'.

Geralt struggles to find his rightful place in a world where humans are more monstrous than monsters themselves. His life goes in for a spin after he joins forces with a powerful sorceress, and a young princess, in order to navigate an increasingly volatile Continent together.

The first season of the series will have eight episodes. The fantasy novel series also has a popular video game of the same name.

With this series, Cavill steps into the world of television for the first time since 2010 when he starred in a historical drama 'The Tudors'.

The actor was recently seen alongside Tom Cruise in the action flick 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'. Apart from 'Man of Steel', he is well known for starring as DC universe superhero Superman in movies like 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League'. 

