Marvel set to re-launch 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic book in 2019

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: It is good news for all the comic book lovers out there, as Marvel has planned to re-launch 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic book in 2019.

This decision comes nine months after the previous series of this superhero franchise came to an end, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

In the re-launch, Marvel even suggested that there are possibilities of new characters being introduced.

Marvel presented their fan with a teaser poster of the comic book that they are going to launch in 2019. The poster contained characters from the past and present, including Thor's supporting character Beta Ray Rill, two X-Men-related intergalactic groups (the Imperial Guard and the Starjammers) and Cosmic Ghost Rider, which is a recently created fusion between the famous characters of Ghost Rider and the Punisher.

The writer of the comic book recently tweeted, "We are so excited and we have some *insane* plans!"