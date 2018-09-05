Home Entertainment English

Marvel set to re-launch 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic book in 2019

In the re-launch, Marvel even suggested that there are possibilities of new characters being introduced.

Published: 05th September 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Genre: Superhero Director: James Gunn Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper Rating:

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: It is good news for all the comic book lovers out there, as Marvel has planned to re-launch 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comic book in 2019.

This decision comes nine months after the previous series of this superhero franchise came to an end, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

In the re-launch, Marvel even suggested that there are possibilities of new characters being introduced.

Marvel presented their fan with a teaser poster of the comic book that they are going to launch in 2019. The poster contained characters from the past and present, including Thor's supporting character Beta Ray Rill, two X-Men-related intergalactic groups (the Imperial Guard and the Starjammers) and Cosmic Ghost Rider, which is a recently created fusion between the famous characters of Ghost Rider and the Punisher.

The writer of the comic book recently tweeted, "We are so excited and we have some *insane* plans!" 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Comics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age