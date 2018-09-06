New Captain Marvel photos reveal film’s plot, villians and a young Nick Fury

By Online Desk

Marvel fans can heave a collective sigh of relief now - Captain Marvel has arrived in all her glory.

Speaking about Infinity War’s post credit scene where Nick Fury pages Captain Marvel, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely had said, “It felt like the audience could use a little hope.”

We see what the writers meant as Entertainment Weekly released the first look of Brie Larson as the powerful Captain Marvel.

After unofficial set photos showed Larson in a green costume, the released visuals sport the part-Kree, part-human hero in the classic red and blue gear.

Hey @EW I’m bored. Wanna break the Internet tomorrow? — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 5, 2018

Being the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel is also MCU’s first solo female film and is slated for release on March 8th 2019, International Women’s day.

Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, an accomplished Air Force pilot before becoming Captain Marvel. However, the film, set in the mid-90s, will not follow Danvers’ origin story and will begin after she acquires her powers - after meeting with the Kree alien named Mar-Vell. She will eventually return to earth to to take on the Skrulls as they wage a galactic war with the Kree.

The future is female! Here’s your exclusive first look at @BrieLarson as @CaptainMarvel, the galaxy’s newest — and most powerful — star: https://t.co/EKfHhGIhUa pic.twitter.com/xhD00bdfF0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2018

Breaking down Danvers’ character, Larson tells EW, "She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She's also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she's the first one out there and doesn't always wait for orders. But the (not) waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw."

The Skrulls are shape-shifting aliens who can also take on the powers and memories of those they mimic. Ben Mendelsohn plays Talos, the leader of the Skrulls who spearheads an invasion of earth. Jude Law plays the commander of the Kree’s elite military team, Starforce.

Other set photos give us a glimpse of a younger Nick Fury who was digitally de-aged for the film (this Marvel de-aging thing is doper than I thought, he says on his Instagram).

Agent Phil Coulson played by Clark Gregg also returns. and Ronan, who reprises his Guardians of the Galaxy role.

Having met the Kree race in the Guardians of the Galaxy, MCU fans will also find Djimon Hounsou reprising his role of Korath, a Kree ally as well as Ronan’s ally and Ronan the Accuser, played by Lee Pace will appear in Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Infinity War had ended with Nick Fury singalling

Captain Marvel just before getting turned into dust because of Thanos.

Directed by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.