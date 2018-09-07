Burt Reynolds died before filming his role in 'Once upon a time in Hollywood'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Burt Reynolds who passed away on Thursday at the age of 82, didn't get a chance to film any scenes for his upcoming movie 'Once Upon a time in Hollywood'.

'The Longest Yard' star was scheduled to begin shooting for Quentin Tarantino directorial within a few week, reported The Hollywood Reporter. It is currently being shot in Loss Angeles.

The movie stars an ensemble cast of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in primary roles.

The movie is about Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former lead actor of a TV series, and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) who struggle to make a name for themselves in Hollywood.

Had Reynolds been alive he would have played the role of George Spahn, a ranch owner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds' niece Nancy Lee Hess in a statement revealed that the star was "looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled."

82-year-old Reynolds passed away on Thursday in America's Florida after suffering cardiac arrest.