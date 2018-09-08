Fans blame Ariana Grande for Mac Miller's death; singer disables Instagram comments section

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ariana Grande has disabled comments on her Instagram account after she was blamed by many people for the death of ex boyfriend Mac Miller.

Miller, 26, died of an apparent overdose at his San Fernando Valley home and was said to have been struggling in the months following his split from Grande, 25, according to TMZ.

The two dated for two years before their break up in May.

After their split, Grande started dating comedian Pete Davidson with whom she got engaged in June.

Fans of Miller took to the comments section of Grande's Instagram to post abusive messages and blamed her Miller's death.

Grande, who is yet to comment publicly on Miller's death, has since disabled the comments on her Instagram account.

Many on Twitter defended Grande, saying that she should not be targeted for the rapper's death.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Grande is "devastated" and "very upset" by Miller's death.

"Despite their split, Ariana had always been supportive of his sobriety," the source said.

In the past, many people had blamed Grande for Miller's reported substance abuse while he was alive.

After their breakup, Grande had responded to a fan who blamed her for the rapper's reported DUI arrest, saying doing so was minimizing her own self-worth.

"How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which by the way isn't the case (just Cinderella is about me)," Ariana wrote on Twitter.