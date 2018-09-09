Home Entertainment English

Marvel Studios is planning more women superhero films

Kevin Feige confirmed that female superheroes are a big part of the plan for phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Published: 09th September 2018 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Marvel president Kevin Feige. | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Feige has said that there more women-fronted superhero films in work at the Marvel Studios.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige, 45, confirmed that female superheroes are a big part of the plan for phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"With ('Ant-Man and The Wasp') and now with 'Captain Marvel' and many movies to be announced in the near future, I'm anxious for the time where it's not a novelty that there is a female-led superhero movie, but it is a norm," the Marvel honcho said.

"And it is less a story of, 'Oh, look, a female hero', and it's more a story of, 'Oh, what's this about? Who's this character? I'm excited to see that.' And I think we can get there," he added.

When asked why it took Marvel ten years to produce a female-led superhero film, Feige said earlier studio bosses were scared and not confident whether women-centric films will be able to do well at the box office.

"I think there are a lot of reasons not the least of which was fighting for many years the erroneous notion that audiences did not want to see a female-led hero (film) because of a slew of films 15 years ago that didn't work.

"And my belief was always that they didn't work not because they were female-led stories. They didn't work because they were not particularly good movies," he said.

Feige admitted that Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman" gave Marvel the confidence to move forward with Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel".

"The success of 'Wonder Woman' made me very happy because as I've said before in the press, I'd much rather the question be, 'Oh gosh, what did you think about that successful female-led hero that came out a few years ago?' Rather than the question I used to get, which was, 'Are you afraid that people don't want to see a female hero?'" he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Marvel Studios

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality