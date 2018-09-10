Home Entertainment English

David Guetta wants to make life changes

The musician said the "deeply strange lifestyle" that people live in his industry can be damaging.

Published: 10th September 2018 09:28 AM

David Guetta (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LONDON: A DJ-record producer David Guetta is determined to make lifestyle changes following world-renowned Swedish DJ and electronic music producer Avicii's death earlier this year.

Guetta, 50, said everyone in the EDM world was "incredibly shocked" when the 28-year-old star passed away in an apparent suicide in April. It was a wake-up call for him to "reorganise" his own career and personal life to avoid slipping into a depression, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "We were all incredibly shocked by what happened. It's forced me to make some hard decisions, to change my life. I could see it coming in myself, this depression. And I'm a happy person, I'm really not a depressive type.

"But I realised I needed to reorganise my life to stay like this. I remember Avicii telling me how many shows he was doing a year and thinking, 'This is horrible. It's torture.'

"But it's hard to say no. You want to do what's right for your career. But if you keep saying yes, one day you'll fall."

The musician said the "deeply strange lifestyle" that people live in his industry can be damaging.

"In our world, we all have one thing in common, which is this deeply strange lifestyle that puts you in a weak place emotionally.

"If you're an artiste, in my opinion, it means you feel you have something to say, and you look at the world in a slightly different way. And the fact that we can do that is probably because we're hypersensitive.

"But to be hypersensitive and have that lifestyle, that's combustible," Guetta told Sunday Times Culture magazine.

