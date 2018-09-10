Home Entertainment English

Say yes to socialism: Jim Carrey tells Democrats

The 56-year-old actor took some time away from the acting world, and is now all set to make his way back to limelight with his new HBO show 'Kidding'. 

Published: 10th September 2018 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Jim Carrey (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Legendary actor Jim Carrey, who is all geared up for his return into the limelight with a new show, urged the United States' Democratic Party to "say yes to socialism" and embrace attacks made by the Republicans.

In a recent interview on HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher' show, the 'Dumb and Dumber' star said, "We have to say yes to socialism, to the word and everything. We have to stop apologising."

Carrey's remarks came after Maher said that Republicans criticise socialist and progressive Democrats by citing the example of Venezuela, a failing socialist regime where thousands of Venezuelans flee every week amid poor living conditions, Fox News reported.

The 56-year-old actor took some time away from the acting world, and is now all set to make his way back to limelight with his new HBO show 'Kidding'. 

