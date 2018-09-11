Home Entertainment English

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter 'heartbroken' after wife's miscarriage

'Backstreet Boys' band member Nick Carter has revealed that his wife, Lauren Kitt, who was pregnant with their second child, has suffered a miscarriage.

Published: 11th September 2018 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Backstreet Boys band member Nick Carter

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 'Backstreet Boys' band member Nick Carter has revealed that his wife, Lauren Kitt, who was pregnant with their second child, has suffered a miscarriage.

The 38-year-old mourned the loss of their baby girl in a series of tweets. "God give us peace during this time," Carter wrote. "I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I'm heartbroken."

After announcing the news, Carter, who is currently on a tour, almost cancelled his solo concert at Barranco Arena in Lima.

"I don't think I can perform tonight. I'm sorry Lima," he tweeted, before adding, "This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I'll be on the stage tonight."

Carter and Kitt, who tied the knot in April 2014, are parents to two-year-old son Odin Reign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Backstreet Boys

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Documentary Nae Pasaran explores Scottish workers' boycott over Chile coup
Quincy Jones documentary debuts at Toronto Film Festival
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival