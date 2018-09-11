Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter 'heartbroken' after wife's miscarriage

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 'Backstreet Boys' band member Nick Carter has revealed that his wife, Lauren Kitt, who was pregnant with their second child, has suffered a miscarriage.

The 38-year-old mourned the loss of their baby girl in a series of tweets. "God give us peace during this time," Carter wrote. "I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I'm heartbroken."

After announcing the news, Carter, who is currently on a tour, almost cancelled his solo concert at Barranco Arena in Lima.

"I don't think I can perform tonight. I'm sorry Lima," he tweeted, before adding, "This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I'll be on the stage tonight."

Carter and Kitt, who tied the knot in April 2014, are parents to two-year-old son Odin Reign.