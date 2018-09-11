Carrie Underwood to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Carrie Underwood is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that the seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer will be honoured with the accolade on September 20.

The ceremony will be taking place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of Capitol Records at 11:30 am.

Simon Cowell, who was a judge on "American Idol" when Underwood won the 4th season of the reality competition series, and Underwood's CMA Awards co-host for the past 11 years, Brad Paisley, will be the guest speakers at the event.

Underwood, 35, will be the first country artiste to get her name on the famous Hollywood Boulevard - with its more than 2600 stars - since Vince Gill in 2012.