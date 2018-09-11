Home Entertainment English

Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time

The 69-year-old told Australian television broadcaster Channel Seven that doctors had discovered a tumour at the base of her spine.

Published: 11th September 2018 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Australian singer Olivia Newton-John. (File | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who found worldwide fame in the hit movie "Grease", has revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

The 69-year-old told Australian television broadcaster Channel Seven that doctors had discovered a tumour at the base of her spine.

She has since undergone radiation treatment, and is also treating the disease with natural therapies such as the use of cannabis oil. 

"I'm still treating it, and I'm treating it naturally and doing really well, yeah," she told the network late Sunday from her home in California.

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, but beat the disease. In 2013, she found out that she had cancer in her shoulder.

The entertainer said she has moments of despair, but is keeping positive.

"There are moments. I'm human. So if I allow myself to go there, I could easily create that, you know, big fear," she added.

Newton-John, a supporter of cancer charities since her first diagnosis, said she was also hopeful growing cannabis for personal medicinal use would become legal in Australia, like in California.

"In California it's legal to grow a certain amount of plants for your own medicinal purposes. So he (husband John Easterling) makes me tinctures. It's hard to say, they help with pain," she said.

"I'm very lucky that I live in a state where it's legal and that I have a husband that is a plant-medicine man.

"My dream is that, in Australia soon, it will be available to all the cancer patients and people going through cancer that causes pain."

In Australia, medicinal cannabis is legal by prescription from doctors for certain illnesses, although the laws governing its use varies from state to state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Twinkle Khanna (Courtesy: Instagram)
I am not a feminist icon: Twinkle Khanna
Sussanne Khan visits Sonali Bendre in New York
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike