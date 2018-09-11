Why hasn't a gay actor starred in a Marvel film: Kit Harington

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington says he has issues with queer representation in Hollywood films.

The actor said the fact that "masculinity and homosexuality" cannot go hand-in-hand in movies bothers him, reported Variety.

"There's a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality that they can't somehow go hand in hand.

Watch video here:

That we can't have someone in a Marvel movie who's gay in real life and plays some super hero.

I mean, when is that going to happen?" Harington said.

The 31-year-old actor was speaking on the sidelines of ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, where he was joined by his "The Death and Life of John F Donovan" co-stars Emily Hampshire and Thandie Newton and director Xavier Dolan.

Newton added, "It is changing, but we have to get behind those changes and keep pushing it".