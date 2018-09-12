Home Entertainment English

Bruno Mars not playing Prince in new movie

A representative for Bruno Mars says a report claiming he will portray Prince in a new movie is "100 percent false."

Published: 12th September 2018 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

In collage: Bruno Mars and Prince (Photo | IMDB)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: A representative for Bruno Mars says a report claiming he will portray Prince in a new movie is "100 percent false."

The Daily Mirror, a British tabloid, published a story over the weekend saying that Mars was "being lined up to play Prince" in a biopic to air on Netflix. The story was picked up by several online sites and was circulating widely.

But Mars' representative says the story is not true and Netflix says there's no film in development.

Paul Cockerton, online deputy digital editor, said in an email to The Associated Press that the paper was reaching out to the reporter on the story to see if it needed to be corrected or clarified, and checking with Netflix and Mars for an official statement.

Prince died at age 57 in 2016.

Mars performed a show-stopping, memorable tribute to Prince at the 2017 Grammy Awards when he sang "Let's Go Crazy."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bruno Mars Prince Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival