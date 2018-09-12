Chris Pratt introduces Katherine Schwarzenegger to his family

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It seems like things are getting serious between Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and his rumored girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger.

According to a report by Page Six, Chirs Pratt introduced Schwarzenegger to his family during a day trip to Round Pond Estate, a winery in California. Brother Cully Pratt took to his Instagram to share pictures of the group's outing.

"So thankful for time shared with my family & friends! On Saturday, we had a great (much needed) day-cation get away, wine tasting @roundpondestate with @candy_lvr @katherineschwarzenegger @prattprattpratt @highbrassleather & @Solano County Sheriff Tom Ferrarra & Napa County Sheriff John Robertson," Cully wrote in the caption.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star and Katherine Schwarzenegger became an item following Chirs' divorce from Anna Faris. The two called it quits in August 2017.

Anna is currently dating American cinematographer Michael Barrett. Chris and Faris seem to be on good terms as they continue to co-parent their 6-year-old son, Jack.