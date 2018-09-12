Home Entertainment English

Johnny Depp's 'Richard Says Goodbye' to premiere at Zurich Film Festival

Published: 12th September 2018 06:20 PM

Depp plays the role of a world-weary college professor who is given a terminal diagnosis and then decides to spend his final days indulging in wicked thoughts in the movie.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Johnny Depp's upcoming comedy-drama 'Richard Says Goodbye' is all set for its world premiere at the 2018 Zurich International Film Festival.

In the movie, Depp plays the role of a world-weary college professor who is given a terminal diagnosis and then decides to spend his final days indulging in wicked thoughts, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Wayne Roberts, the movie also stars Zoey Deutch and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Meanwhile, Zurich also added several festival titles to its 2018 gala line-up, including Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's 'Never Look Away', Kevin Macdonald's Whitney Houston documentary 'Whitney', and Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Cold War'.

The 2018 Zurich Festival will begin on October 6.

