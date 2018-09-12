Home Entertainment English

Robert Redford not sure about retirement

Hollywood legend Robert Redford (File photo/ ENS)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Robert Redford may have said he was retiring after "The Old Man and the Gun", but the legendary actor and director isn't so sure right now.

"I don't know if ('The Old Man and the Gun') is the last one," variety.com quoted the 82-year-old star as saying.

But at the same time, he said, "I can't last forever."

In August, at the world premiere of the movie at the Telluride Film Festival, Redford told the crowd, "The truth is that I really do feel that it's time for me to move into retirement. I've been doing this since I was 21. I've put my soul and heart into it over the years. I thought, 'That's enough. Why don't you quit while you're a little bit ahead? Don't wait for the bell to toll. Just get out'.

"So I felt my time had come and I couldn't think of a better project to go out on than this film."

Redford's "The Old Man and the Gun" co-star Sissy Spacek hopes this isn't his last film.

"We're going to have to talk him out of it," she said.

