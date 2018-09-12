Home Entertainment English

Henry Cavill responds on rumours of him exiting DC universe as Superman

Cavill on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a funny video in which he can be seen wearing a "Krypton Lifting Team" tee shirt.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Henry Cavill in and as Superman - AP File Photo

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: As reports of his exit from DC Extended Universe as Superman were circulating on social media, actor Henry Cavill responded to it and found it 'exciting'.

Cavill on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a funny video in which he can be seen wearing a "Krypton Lifting Team" tee shirt, who is staring at the camera with a stony expression as a Superman figurine enters and disappears from the frame.

He captioned the video as "Today was exciting, Superman".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today was exciting #Superman

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

According to hollywooodreporter.com, Cavill, who portrayed the superhero in films "Man of Steel", "Superman V Batman" and "Justice League", is parting ways with DC Universe after contract negotiations broke down for a "Man of Steel" cameo in Shazam.

ALSO READ | Will Henry Cavill exit Warner Bros-DC's 'Superman'?
Amidconfusion, fans react

Following the rumours, a representative from Warner Bros. said: "We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally, we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Henry Cavill Superman DC universe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend