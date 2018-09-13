Home Entertainment English

Kate Beckinsale wouldn't return to 'Underworld' film series

Published: 13th September 2018 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kate Beckinsale in 'Underworld' series.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Kate Beckinsale has ruled out a return to the vampire film franchise "Underworld".

In an interview with Variety, the 45-year-old actor said she is done playing vampire Selene, a character she has essayed in five films so far.

"I wouldn't return. I've done plenty of those," Beckinsale said.

The actor also revealed that she was attached to the "Wonder Woman" project when it was in early stages of development.

She added Gal Gadot, who eventually landed the role, did a "wonderful" job.

"Yes, there was a period of time, a long time ago, when (producer) Joel Silver was involved with it. But it worked out beautifully. That was a wonderful film that Gal (Gadot) did," she said.

Beckinsale has no regrets about not signing on to play the superhero character as the script she was offered was not good.

"No, it would have been a terrible movie based on the script that I read," she said.

