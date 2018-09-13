Home Entertainment English

Katherine Langford to play lead in Netflix series 'Cursed'

The 22-year-old actor has been cast as the lead in the series "Cursed", a Netflix original from comic book legend Frank Miller.

Published: 13th September 2018

LOS ANGELES: "13 Reasons Why" Katherine Langford is all set to feature in another Netflix project.

According to Variety, Langford will star in the re-imagination of the King Arthur legend as Nimue, a teenage heroine who possesses a mysterious gift and is destined to become the Lady of the Lake.

Zetna Fuentes will helm the series, which has been co-created by Miller and Tom Wheeler.

She will also executive produce the first two episodes alongside Miller and Silenn Thomas.

Wheeler, who will serve as the showrunner on the series, will also write a companion book "Cursed" on

