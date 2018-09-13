Home Entertainment English

Narcos star Pedro Pascal to make his Broadway debut with 'King Lear'

Oscar and Tony winner Glenda Jackson is playing the title character in the show which will be directed by Sam Gold and backed by producer Scott Rudin.

Published: 13th September 2018

Pedro Pascal in 'Narcos'.

By PTI

NEW YORK: "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal is all set to make his Broadway debut with "King Lear" adaptation.

The veteran actor previously starred in a West End production of the classic play.

Pascal joins the production's cast alongside actors Ruth Wilson, John Douglas Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel and Jayne Houdyshell, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"King Lear" will begin previews on February 28, 2019 and will open on April 4, 2019 at the Golden Theatre.

The limited run ends on July 7, 2019.

