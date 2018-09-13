Netflix buys Jennifer Aniston comedic drama 'Dumplin'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Netflix has roped in 'Dumplin', comedic drama that pairs Jennifer Aniston with Patti Cakes star Danielle Macdonald, and is planning on releasing the film later this year.

According to a report by variety, in the film, Danielle Macdonald will star alongside Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj.

Anne Fletcher will be handling the direction while Aniston and Danny Nozell will be serving as the executive produced. Based on Julie Murphy's novel, the script is penned by Kristin Hahn.

The plot focuses on Dumplin, a confident teen girl, who takes a job at the local fast-food joint and meets a former jock whom she likes and who seems to like her back but dumpling starts to doubt herself. She then sets out to take back her confidence by entering a beauty pageant and gaining respect for her mother, a former beauty queen.