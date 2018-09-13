Home Entertainment English

Netflix buys Jennifer Aniston comedic drama 'Dumplin'

Netflix has roped in 'Dumplin', comedic drama that pairs Jennifer Aniston with Patti Cakes star Danielle Macdonald, and is planning on releasing the film later this year.

Published: 13th September 2018 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Jennifer Aniston. | Associated Press

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Netflix has roped in 'Dumplin', comedic drama that pairs Jennifer Aniston with Patti Cakes star Danielle Macdonald, and is planning on releasing the film later this year.

According to a report by variety, in the film, Danielle Macdonald will star alongside Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj.

Anne Fletcher will be handling the direction while Aniston and Danny Nozell will be serving as the executive produced. Based on Julie Murphy's novel, the script is penned by Kristin Hahn.

The plot focuses on Dumplin, a confident teen girl, who takes a job at the local fast-food joint and meets a former jock whom she likes and who seems to like her back but dumpling starts to doubt herself. She then sets out to take back her confidence by entering a beauty pageant and gaining respect for her mother, a former beauty queen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend