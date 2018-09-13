Netflix picks Jennifer Garner Comedy 'Yes Day'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Netflix has picked Hollywood actor Jennifer Garner's comedy film 'Yes Day'.

The film is based on the children's book 'Yes Day' by author Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrator Tom Lichtenheld. Garner is going to both act in the film and serve as its producer. Miguel Arteta, known for his work in 'Horrible', 'No Good' and 'Very Bad Day' will be handling the direction.

Penned by Justin Malen, the plot is about a family where parents set one day a year where they say "yes" to anything that their kids demand.

Netflix has made a few A-list pick-ups this week, including Steven Soderbergh's latest feature High Flying Bird and Jennifer Aniston's Dumplin'.

Garner's past credits include 'Dude, Where's My Car?', ' Love, Simon', 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes', and Mother's Day'.