Home Entertainment English

Drake, Cardi B lead American Music Awards with eight nods each

Rap has easily dominated the pop charts and on streaming services in the last few years, and that's reflected at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Published: 14th September 2018 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Canadian singer Drake at a performance in London (File | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Rap has easily dominated the pop charts and on streaming services in the last few years, and that's reflected at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Drake and Cardi B are the leaders with eight nominations each — earning bids in both the pop/rock and rap/hip-hop categories.

Drake has the year's top-selling album with "Scorpion" and also scored three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He will compete for artist of the year alongside Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.

In the rap/hip-hop and pop/rock categories, Drake earned nominations for favorite male artist, favorite album and favorite song with "God's Plan."

Rapper-singer XXXTentacion, a streaming juggernaut before his death in June and afterward, earned nominations for new artist of the year and favorite soul/R&B album for his 2017 debut, "17."

While some of the nominees were expected, others turned heads and seemed outdated, though that's because the nominees reflect albums and songs that were successful on radio, streaming services and the Billboard charts during the time period of mid-September 2017 through Aug. 9, 2018. Some of the head-turners include Ed Sheeran's "Divide" and Khalid's "American Teen," both released in March 2017, or Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" and SZA's "Ctrl," both released in June 2017. Kane Brown's self-titled album, up for favorite country album, was originally released in Dec. 2016 and re-released in 2017. Luke Combs's 2017 album, "This One's for You," is also a country album nominee. It is also the genre's most-streamed album of the year.

Rihanna, who has barely released music since "Anti" dropped in 2016, picked up a nomination for favorite soul/R&B female artist alongside SZA and "Boo'd Up" newcomer Ella Mai, while Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy" was surprisingly shut of the favorite rap/hip-hop album category. Cardi B's collaboration with Bruno Mars, the remix of "Finesse," earned two nominations and the rapper also earned nods for favorite social artist and favorite music video.

Sheeran and Malone each earned six nominations, while Camila Cabello is up for five honors. The fan-voted AMAs will air live Oct. 9 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Drake Cardi B American Music Awards Scorpion Taylor Swift Ed Sheeran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend