It's upsetting to read about allegations against Woody Allen, says Jesse Eisenberg 

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Jesse Eisenberg has said it was "upsetting" for him to read about the allegations against veteran filmmaker Woody Allen, who he believes "changed" his life.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 34-year-old actor, who worked with the filmmaker on the movies 'To Rome with Love' and 'Cafe Society', said the allegations against Allen exists in the "greyer area" and he feels torn by it.

"As for Woody Allen, I was 16 years old when I discovered him.

I've read everything he's written, I've watched everything he's made.

He's changed my life more than any other creative inspiration," Eisenberg said.

"And so when I read about something like this, it's upsetting to me and I don't know what to think, because it exists in a greyer area than a lot of the other allegations.

So I don't want to say anything specific about that, but I'll just say that those two things are on my mind, my extra-curricular work and also honouring somebody's feelings who has been hurt," he added.

Dylan, the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and Allen, claimed that the 82-year-old director molested her when she was just seven-years-old, but after her mother took the case to the authorities in 1993, prosecutors decided not to press charges.

She has been vocal about her accusations following the rise of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

During the interview, Eisenberg revealed that he had edited his 'Hummingbird Project' co-star Salma Hayek's New York Times editorial where she had accused disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

"Salma actually asked me to edit her New York Times editorial because she knows my wife, and knows mine and her history, and also enjoys my editing.

"So this isn't something I don't think about or take lightly, this is something I care about in my personal life," Eisenberg said.