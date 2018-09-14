Jeremy Clarkson to bring back 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?'

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: It's confirmed! Jeremy Clarkson is donning the host's hat again for the new series of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?'

The iconic show is returning to British broadcaster ITV with ten new episodes, reports Deadline. Earlier in May, the former 'Top Gear' host sat in the quizmaster's chair for the game show's 20th anniversary.

He was seen asking the questions in place of original host Chris Tarrant, who was the presenter from 1998 to 2003.

'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' will run for 10 episodes in 2019.