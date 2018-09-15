Home Entertainment English

Anchor Jemele Hill who called Trump a white supremacist quits ESPN

Jemele Hill had also targeted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after he stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.

Published: 15th September 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

ESPN personality Jemele Hill. (Photo | Instagram/Jemele Hill)

By Associated Press

BRISTOL: Outspoken ESPN personality Jemele Hill announced Friday that she is leaving the company after 12 years as a commentator, anchor, reporter and writer.

Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a tweet that referenced President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists."

She also targeted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after he stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team. Her suspension came after she tweeted that fans who disagree with Jones should target the team's advertisers and not buy the team's merchandise.

Hill posted on social media that Friday would be her last day at ESPN.

"This was the place where I became the best version of myself, both personally and professionally," she wrote. "However, the time has come for me to begin a new chapter in my life."

Hill became a rising star at ESPN while hosting the opinion-based talk show "His & Hers" with Michael Smith.

Smith and Hill were later tapped to host a personality-driven 6 p.m. edition of the network's signature "SportsCenter" program.

She left that role in January and went to work primarily for The Undefeated, a company website that concentrates on issues of sports, race and culture.

Connor Schell, ESPN's executive vice president for content, issued a statement praising Hill as "an exceptionally talented writer, storyteller host and commentator whose unique voice has made ESPN's many platforms better over the last 12 years."

"As she moves forward into the next phase of her career, with the desire to produce content outside of sports, we wish her the best and thank her for her work," he said.

Hill has not announced her post-ESPN plans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Jemele Hill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi