Home Entertainment English

Mexico bets on Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' for best foreign film Oscar

Mexico has competed for the trophy eight times, most recently in 2011 with "Biutiful" by Alejandro G. Inarritu, but has never won.

Published: 15th September 2018 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

This image released by Netflix shows filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron on the set of 'Roma.' | Associated Press

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY: The ninth time may be the charm for Mexico at the Oscars. The Mexican film academy announced Friday that it has chosen "Roma," by Alfonso Cuaron, as its bid for a best foreign language film nomination.

"Roma," which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, is a deeply personal film for the director of "Gravity" and "Children of Men." It is Cuaron's first in Spanish and first filmed in his native country since his 2001 breakthrough "Y Tu Mama Tambien."

Mexico has competed for the trophy eight times, most recently in 2011 with "Biutiful" by Alejandro G. Inarritu, but has never won.

"Roma," with Oscar-winner Cuaron also serving as cinematographer, will be available on Netflix this December.

Academy Award nominations will be announced on Jan. 22.

In Venice, Cuaron had accepted the Leone d'Oro, which he said was the birthday of the woman who inspired the lead character Cleo, a young domestic worker with her own troubles amid political strife in the city's Roma neighbourhood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roma Alfonso Cuaron Oscars best foreign language film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi