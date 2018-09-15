Woody Allen changed my life, but it's upsetting, says Jesse Eisenberg

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Jesse Eisenberg sats admitted he does not ''know what to think'' of the sexual abuse allegations surrounding filmmaker Woody Allen.

The 34-year-old actor, who has worked with the acclaimed director on "To Rome with Love" and "Cafe Society", says the allegations made against Allen by his ex-partner Mia Farrow's adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow exist ''in a greyer area than a lot of the other allegations'' made against figures in the movie business in the past year in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

''I was 16 years old when I discovered him. I've read everything he's written, I've watched everything he's made. He's changed my life more than any other creative inspiration.''

And so when I read about something like this, it's upsetting to me and I don't know what to think, because it exists in a greyer area than a lot of the other allegations," Eisenberg told the Guardian.

Allen, 82, has always denied the allegation that he assaulted Dylan when she was seven years old in the attic of their home.

Eisenberg said he does nt want to go deep in the situation because he is not does not have all the information surrounding the situation.

"I don't want to say anything specific about that, but I'll just say that those two things are on my mind, my extra-curricular work and also honouring somebody's feelings who has been hurt.''