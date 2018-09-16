Home Entertainment English

'Supergirl' movie may be set in 1970s

According to publication SuperBroMovies, Brainiac is set to antagonise the titular character in the upcoming movie.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Entertainment company Warner Bros has reportedly shifted its focus on a "Supergirl" movie, which may be set in the 1970s and feature fictional character Brainiac as the main villain.

The publication noted, though, that might change as they wrote on Twitter: "The plan (for now) is that Brainiac will be the main villain," reports aceshowbiz.com.

Brainiac is one of Superman's deadliest enemies in DC Comics lore. He is typically depicted at an extraterrestrial cyborg or android with "twelfth-level intellect", which allows calculation abilities, enhanced memory and advanced understanding of mechanical engineering, bio-engineering and physics among other super powers.

Meanwhile, another publication titled The Playlist reported that the "Supergirl" movie is eyed as a period piece set in the 1970s, long before the era of Henry Cavill's Superman.

Supergirl is also known as Kara Zor-El is Superman's cousin, who was born and raised in Argo City, a fragment of Krypton that survived destruction. When the town is doomed, Kara is sent to Earth by her parents to be raised by her cousin Kal-El or Superman.

Supergirl adopted the secret identity of orphan Linda Lee and made Midvale Orphanage her home. As Superman's cousin, Kara shares his super powers and vulnerability to Kryptonite.

