Alec Baldwin confirms Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber 'got married'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Days after supermodel Hailey Baldwin denied reports of marrying Canadian singer Justin Bieber, the former's uncle, Alec Baldwin seems to suggest otherwise.

As reported by Fox News, Alec Baldwin spilled the beans when asked by Access how crazy a Baldwin wedding can get.

"Well, they went off and got married. I don't know what the deal is," said the former '30 Rock' star. He further added that he's met the 'Sorry' singer only once.

Earlier, speculation of Hailey and Bieber's marriage became rife after the lovebirds were spotted visiting the courthouse where marriage licenses are issued. According to a report by TMZ, several eyewitnesses said that Beiber told Hailey, "I can't wait to marry you, baby."

The 24-year-old 'Love Yourself' singer took to social media on July 10 to confirm his engagement with the American model.