Angelina Jolie to star in 'The Kept'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Angelina Jolie is all set to treat her fans with her upcoming film titled 'The Kept', which is a period revenge thriller.

Jolie will also produce the film version of the novel with Alice Birch penning the adaptation, reported Variety. Imperative Entertainment recently acquired the rights of the 2014 novel, which was written by James Scott and originally published by HarperCollins Publishers.

The story will be set in the winter of 1897 as shown in the novel and it will follow a trio of killers who originate from an isolated farm in upstate New York. The movie will show a woman returning to her home only to discover that her husband and four children are murdered. However, she finds her remaining son, Caleb alive and hiding in the kitchen pantry. The 12-year-old son remains by her side until she finds out the men responsible for this.

Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will also produce the film. Imperative Entertainment's head of film, Jillian Apfelbaum, will supervise and manage the development and production.

The 43-year-old actor will next be seen in a sequel of the 2014 film 'Maleficent', which is set to release in 2020. She is currently shooting for 'Come Away' opposite David Oyelowo. Jolie also gave her voice for one of the characters in Disney's 'The One and Only Ivan' and she is repped by United Talent Agency (UTA).