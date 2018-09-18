Home Entertainment English

Angelina Jolie to star in 'The Kept'

American actor Angelina Jolie is all set to treat her fans with her upcoming film titled 'The Kept', which is a period revenge thriller.

Published: 18th September 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Angelina Jolie | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Angelina Jolie is all set to treat her fans with her upcoming film titled 'The Kept', which is a period revenge thriller.

Jolie will also produce the film version of the novel with Alice Birch penning the adaptation, reported Variety. Imperative Entertainment recently acquired the rights of the 2014 novel, which was written by James Scott and originally published by HarperCollins Publishers.

The story will be set in the winter of 1897 as shown in the novel and it will follow a trio of killers who originate from an isolated farm in upstate New York. The movie will show a woman returning to her home only to discover that her husband and four children are murdered. However, she finds her remaining son, Caleb alive and hiding in the kitchen pantry. The 12-year-old son remains by her side until she finds out the men responsible for this.

Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will also produce the film. Imperative Entertainment's head of film, Jillian Apfelbaum, will supervise and manage the development and production.

The 43-year-old actor will next be seen in a sequel of the 2014 film 'Maleficent', which is set to release in 2020. She is currently shooting for 'Come Away' opposite David Oyelowo. Jolie also gave her voice for one of the characters in Disney's 'The One and Only Ivan' and she is repped by United Talent Agency (UTA). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Angelina Jolie The Kept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo