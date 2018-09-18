Glenn Weiss proposes girlfriend in Emmys acceptance speech

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: At the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards Glenn Weiss, a director and producer, won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special trophy and used acceptance speech to propose his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

He bagged the trophy for helming the 90th Academy Awards earlier this year.

Weiss asked Svendsen to come up to the stage and he began talking about his mother, who he said tragically passed only two weeks ago.

Svendsen joined him onstage, and he presented her with a ring.

"Jan, you're the love of my life, and my mom was right, never let go of your sunshine.

You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.

I want to put this ring on your finger in front of all of these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above.

Will you marry me?" he said.

She replied with a "yes".

Later in the ceremony, when "The Americans" star Matthew Rhys claimed the trophy for Lead Actor in a Drama, he quipped that his girlfriend and fellow nominee Keri Russell said, "'If you propose to me, I will punch you clean in the mouth."