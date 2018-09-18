Had a hard time focusing because of Chris Hemsworth's ripped body, says Dakota Johnson

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Dakota Johnson talked about how she had a hard time focusing while working opposite Chris Hemsworth in their upcoming movie titled 'Bad Times At The El Royale'.

In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the actor admitted that she couldn't concentrate on her work on the sets of the upcoming thriller movie because of a shirtless Hemsworth, reported E! Online.

"Oh my god. It's such a distraction, I was like, 'Guys, you've made a huge mistake getting him to do this because everyone is going to forget everything that happened in the film until this point. Chris is going to come onto the screen, and his body is outrageous; it's unbelievable; like a crazy, crazy thing to look at; and his shirt's completely unbuttoned," said Johnson.

Dakota Johnson as Anastasia in 'Fifty Shades Freed'.

Talking about Hemsworth's abs, Johnson wasn't the only one having a hard time.

The actor continued, "No-one on set could pay attention to anything else: It was so shocking, not in a sexual way at all, just, like, scientifically, how is it possible to look like that? Crazy! Then he would eat a bowl of Smarties and you're like: 'You're an asshole, f--k you!' I don't eat anything sweet: I eat green things for three months in order to fit into a pair of jeans. And he eats whatever the f--k he wants and looks like he was literally chiseled out of marble-it's insane."

Though he may be a treat for the eyes, the 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' star also said that Hemsworth is a really funny, sweet, wonderful and great actor. "So, I'm glad you guys love him, because he's a real gem," she said.

The film revolves around seven strangers, each of them has a secret to bury, and they meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe. However, they have all got just one last chance of redemption before everything goes wrong.

Johnson will also be seen in another film this year titled 'Suspiria', which is a remake of the 1977 horror film.

Speaking about her character in Suspiria, she said, "I'm a really kind and loving person, but I also struggle with darkness. I struggle with having difficult times and feeling quite low and heavy and it's hard to break out of it, but then, you know, those things can co-exist. I found that in a few different characters I played, in Suspiria definitely, and Bad Times 100 percent-and that film was so much fun to make."