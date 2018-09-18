Home Entertainment English

'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' writer-director Amy Sherman-Palladino creates Emmy history

Sherman-Palladino won for the pilot episode of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," her period comedy about a New York City housewife-turned-stand-up-comedienne.

Published: 18th September 2018 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Amy Sherman-Palladino accepts the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Amy Sherman-Palladino, the brain behind the critically acclaimed series "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel", created history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win in both comedy writing and directing categories.

Sherman-Palladino won for the pilot episode of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," her period comedy about a New York City housewife-turned-stand-up-comedienne.

She started her first acceptance speech with a feminist joke, "Whoever put that carpet downs hates women.

I just want to say that right away.

Time's up, okay?" "It takes a giant village full of Union crew members to make sure that Maisel goes out on the streets of New York and takes your parking spaces from you," she added after winning the directing trophy.

Sherman-Palladino was up against tough competition in both the categories, including last year's winner in the directing category, Donald Glover ("Atlanta").

Other nominees she beat included Hiro Murai ("Atlanta), Bill Hader ("Barry"), Mark Cendrowski ("The Big Bang Theory"), Jesse Peretz ("GLOW") and Mike Judge ("Silicon Valley").

In the writing category, Sherman-Palladino topped Glover as well as Stefani Robinson ("Atlanta"), Alec Berg ("Silicon Valley"), Alec Berg and Bill Hader ("Barry") and Liz Sarnoff ("Barry").

Last year Lena Waithe created history by becoming the first African-American woman to win the comedy writing award.

She shared it with Aziz Ansari for "Master of None".

Jill Soloway was the most recent female director to win the comedy directing Emmy for "Transparent" in 2016.

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" topped the comedy category as it took home five major awards, including Lead Actress for Rachel Brosnahan, Supporting Actress for Alex Borstein, and Outstanding Comedy Series in addition to Sherman-Palladino's wins.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amy Sherman The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Emmy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo