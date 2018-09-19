Kanye West moving back to Chicago

By IANS

CHICAGO: Rapper Kanye West told a crowd at his hometown here that he plans to move to Chicago for good.

Addressing a crowd at OpenMike, an event for Chicago high schoolers hosted by Chance the Rapper, West said that he planned to return to make a permanent return to the windy city.

"I've got to let you all know, that I'm moving back to Chicago," he said in a video obtained by TMZ, reports people.com.

"And I'm never leaving again," he said as the audience erupted into a spontaneous cheer of "Kanye! Kanye! Kanye! Kanye!"

West also hinted at new music on the way - both his own and collaborations with others.

"Me and Chance (are) working on a new album," he said in a clip posted to Instagram by Chance the Rapper.

According to TMZ, West and his wife Kim Kardashian have "already found a home" here, but they will also keep the property that they own in Los Angeles.

The couple's third child is named Chicago West in honour of the city. They welcomed Chicago via a surrogate back in January.

They are also parents to North West, 5, and Saint West, 2. Kim is yet to address the Chicago move.