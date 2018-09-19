WATCH | First trailer for 'Captain Marvel' unleashes strongest Avenger ever

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The trailer of Brie Larson-starrer "Captain Marvel" is out and it packs a punch.

The trailer opens with Larson's Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel crash landing on earth.

Later, she is seen with Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury, who is without his iconic eye patch.

A feature by Entertainment Weekly earlier this month had said the film will not be an origin story and the trailer has reaffirmed this.

Danvers will be in possession of her powers, which she gets after her DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident.

A former US Air Force fighter pilot, Danvers had left the planet to join Starforce, an elite Kree military team, and upon her returns she retraces her time she had spent on earth.

The film's official logline says the film is set in the 1990s and follows the journey of Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes.

While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the centre of the maelstrom.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Jude Law's Mar-Vell and Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson, who was last seen in 2011's "The Avengers".

The film will also feature Lee Pace's Ronan and Djimon Hounsou's Korath.

Both the characters were first introduced in "Guardians of the Galaxy".

The main villain will be the Skrulls, the shape-shifting aliens who have long been classic villains in Marvel's comics.

Actor Ben Mendelsohn is playing Talos, the leader of the Skrulls.

The character is said to play a major role in upcoming Avengers 4 after a post-credits scene in March blockbuster "Infinity War" showed Fury sending a distress call to Danvers.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, "Captain Marvel" will release in India in March next year.