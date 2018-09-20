Maroon 5 to perform at 2019 Super Bowl Halftime show

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Popular American band `Maroon 5` is all set to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl LIII Halftime show.

American rappers Cardi B and Travis Scott are on the shortlist for special guest appearances during the show. However, the special guests have not been finalized yet, reported Billboard.

In a statement, one of the spokespersons from the NFL, said, "It's a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."

However, a rep for Maroon 5 declined to comment on the same.

Maroon 5's recent single 'Girls Like You', which also features Cardi, is currently number 2 on the Hot 100.

Adam Levine and his pop band will surely light up the stage and the audience's mood. Their performance will follow a series of high-profile artists in recent years, including Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, among many others, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Maroon 5, always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl show. During a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Adam Levine had said that the band "very actively wants to play the Super Bowl."

The band is currently on a tour, promoting their 2007 album 'Red Pill Blues'. The 2019 show will take place on February 3 at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most famous entertainment events in the United States, watched by millions of people.