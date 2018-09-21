Amid bankruptcy woes, Katie Price spotted 'splurging 600 pounds on perfume'

By IANS

LONDON: TV personality Katie Price reportedly splurged 600 pounds on perfume despite bankruptcy woes.

She was shopping in The Perfume Shop in Horsham when she dropped the huge sum, reports thesun.co.uk.

An onlooker said: "Everyone was staring as she walked in. Me and my friends were shocked as we read about her money problems and how she's skint.

"Yet she didn't care and spent all that money on perfume. It was loads of high-end stuff, and she just handed her card over. She didn't care."

Her expensive shopping trip comes as she just narrowly avoided facing bankruptcy despite once being worth 45 million pounds.

The High Court gave her three months to come up with a plan to pay off her debts after blowing her fortune on plastic surgery, luxury holidays and a farm worth a million pounds. Her application will be heard on October 30.