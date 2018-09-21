Home Entertainment English

Amid bankruptcy woes, Katie Price spotted 'splurging 600 pounds on perfume'

Her expensive shopping trip comes as she just narrowly avoided facing bankruptcy despite once being worth 45 million pounds.

Published: 21st September 2018 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Katie Price

Katie Price (Photo | File/AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: TV personality Katie Price reportedly splurged 600 pounds on perfume despite bankruptcy woes.

She was shopping in The Perfume Shop in Horsham when she dropped the huge sum, reports thesun.co.uk.

An onlooker said: "Everyone was staring as she walked in. Me and my friends were shocked as we read about her money problems and how she's skint.

"Yet she didn't care and spent all that money on perfume. It was loads of high-end stuff, and she just handed her card over. She didn't care."

Her expensive shopping trip comes as she just narrowly avoided facing bankruptcy despite once being worth 45 million pounds.

The High Court gave her three months to come up with a plan to pay off her debts after blowing her fortune on plastic surgery, luxury holidays and a farm worth a million pounds. Her application will be heard on October 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Katie Price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro