Expect a 'slowdow' in making of Star Wars films, says Disney boss Bob Iger 

Published: 21st September 2018 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney CEO Bob Iger has hinted at a "slowdown" in the making of Star Wars films in the aftermath of the below par performance of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at the box office.

Since 2014, the studio has made four films in the famous franchise, starting with JJ Abrams "Stars Wars: The Force Awakens".

In an interview, the media mogul said he made a mistake of pushing the franchise "too much, too fast".

"I made the timing decision, and as I look back, I think the mistake that I made  I take the blame  was a little too much, too fast.

You can expect some slowdown, but that doesn't mean we're not going to make films.

"JJ (Abrams) is busy making (Episode) IX.

We have creative entities, including ('Game of Thrones' creators David) Benioff and (DB) Weiss, who are developing sagas of their own, which we haven't been specific about.

And we are just at the point where we're going to start making decisions about what comes next after JJ's," Iger said.

He also said that the studio will be careful about "volume and timing" in future.

Among the projects being in development stages at the studio were an Obi-Wan Kenobi film, a Boba Fett and the galactic bounty hunters movie, as well as a new trilogy by "The Last Jedi" writer-director Rian Johnson.

Iger also hinted that recently acquired Fox's properties such as "X-Men" franchise will be brought under the umbrella of Marvel Studios, which is led by Kevin Feige.

"I think it only makes sense. I want to be careful here because of what's been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know.

It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity.There shouldn't be two Marvels," he said.

TAGS
Bob Iger  Star Wars films

