'The Deuce' to end after third and final season

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal-starrer "The Deuce" has been renewed by HBO for a third and final season.

The series has been created by David Simon and George Pelecanos, and follows the rise of the adult industry in New York's seedy Times Square of the 1970s and '80s.

The show's sophomore season premiered on the network on September 9.

Simon took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "We're always conjuring the last scene before we write the first.

So much the better when we work for people who allow us to consistently plan, arc and execute as intended."

"Thanks, @HBO, for the third and final season renewal and the chance for #thedeuce to tell its full story," he added.

The first season of the series premiered in 2017 and received mainly positive reviews from the critics and audience.

The third and final season of "The Deuce" will air sometime in 2019.