Home Entertainment English

'The Deuce' to end after third and final season

The series has been created by David Simon and George Pelecanos, and follows the rise of the adult industry in New York's seedy Times Square of the 1970s and '80s.

Published: 21st September 2018 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Poster 'The Deuce'. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal-starrer "The Deuce" has been renewed by HBO for a third and final season.

The series has been created by David Simon and George Pelecanos, and follows the rise of the adult industry in New York's seedy Times Square of the 1970s and '80s.

The show's sophomore season premiered on the network on September 9.

Simon took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "We're always conjuring the last scene before we write the first.

So much the better when we work for people who allow us to consistently plan, arc and execute as intended."

"Thanks, @HBO, for the third and final season renewal and the chance for #thedeuce to tell its full story," he added.

The first season of the series premiered in 2017 and received mainly positive reviews from the critics and audience.

The third and final season of "The Deuce" will air sometime in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
James Franco Maggie Gyllenhaal The Deuce

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro