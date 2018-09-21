Veronica Mars reboot officially happening at Hulu

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hulu has officially given a direct-to-series order to popular mystery show "Veronica Mars".

The series, which will see the return of actor Kristen Bell as the title character, will consist of eight episodes and is slated to debut in 2019.

The new season will centre around a serial killer who is targeting spring breakers in Neptune, California and threatening the town's crucial tourism industry.

After the parents of one of the victims hires Mars Investigations to find their son's killer, Veronica is drawn into a "mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach".

Original series creator Rob Thomas will executive produce and write the first episode, according to Variety.

An excited Bell also shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations! A new #VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu.

Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants.

I hope we're still friends after I taser you."

BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations! :) A new #VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu. Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we’re still friends after I taser you. pic.twitter.com/z2EufrjMpX — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) 20 September 2018

The 38-year-old actor will also executive produce along with Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge.

All past episodes of the original series as well as the 2014 feature film are also coming to streaming platform.

Fans can stream the seasons from early next year.