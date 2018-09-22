Home Entertainment English

Alec Baldwin will return to 'Saturday Night Live' as Donald Trump

The news was revealed during James Andrew Miller's Origins podcast focused on the new season, which kicks off September 29.

Published: 22nd September 2018 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Alec Baldwin at the Emmy Awards 2017 | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Alec Baldwin will be back as President Donald Trump in the upcoming 44th season of "Saturday Night Live".

The news was revealed during James Andrew Miller's Origins podcast focused on the new season, which kicks off September 29.

The premiere will be hosted by Adam Driver and feature a performance by Kanye West.

"Trump is insane. I think most people know, the guy he is insane. We have a man who is president who is insane. You can't go far enough with this idiot. You can't go far enough. You can't go far enough" Baldwin said.

Lorne Michaels, the executive producer of "Saturday Night Live," told Miller that he was glad to have Baldwin return to the role.

"I think there is probably no other actor who is looking to take that and follow Alec. And I think, for a new cast member to come in and try that would be a really tough thing to do," Michaels said.

Baldwin's return had been in doubt given comments he had made during SNL's Season 43.

"Every time I do it now, it's like agony. Agony. I can't," he had said.

Trump responded to his comments soon after, tweeting, "Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch."

Baldwin tweeted right back, "Agony though it may be, I'd like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride." 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alec Baldwin President Donald Trump Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash