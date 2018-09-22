Home Entertainment English

Rihanna named official ambassador of Barbados island

The Barbados Government Information Office named the nine-time-Grammy-winner as its "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary."

Published: 22nd September 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Born in the Caribbean island country, Rihanna became one of Barbados' cultural ambassadors in 2008.

By ANI

WASHINTON: A singer, an actress, a brand head and now an ambassador of an island--Rihanna can truly juggle it all.

The Barbados Government Information Office named the nine-time-Grammy-winner as its "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary."

Born in the Caribbean island country, the superstar became one of Barbados' cultural ambassadors in 2008, doing promotional work for its tourism ministry. But now, her new title comes with expanded responsibilities.

According to CNN, the 'Work' singer will be responsible for promoting education, tourism, and investment for the island.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said she was 'honoured' to bestow the title on the singer, who has been recognised for raising Barbados' profile and donating to her home country.

Commenting on the same, the singer said, "I couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I am ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rihanna Barbados island

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash