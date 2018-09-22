Home Entertainment English

Unreleased Chris Cornell songs to be released in November

Cornell's widow Vicky is behind the new album "Chris Cornell," as well as a four-disc box set. Both will be released November 16.

Published: 22nd September 2018

In this May 19, 2013 file photo, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs at Rock on the Range in Columbus, Ohio. | AP

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: New Chris Cornell music is being released more than a year after his death.

The first track from both projects is titled "When Bad Does Good ." Vicky Cornell says it came from her husband's archives.

This cover image released by UMe shows the self titled album from
Chris Cornell. | AP

The box set will contain 11 unreleased tracks. Both projects will include his solo work as well as music made with Audioslave, Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog.

Vicky Cornell says the album is for his fans and she wanted to remind people of all different aspects of him — "the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist."

Cornell died in May 2017 at 52 and his death was ruled a suicide.

