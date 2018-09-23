Hilary Duff confronts stalker for 'hunting' her down

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American star Hilary Duff dealt with an uncomfortable and frightening situation as she confronted a stalker for hunting her down and taking photographs.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Younger' star, who is nearing the due date of her second child, uploaded a video in which she can be seen asking the stalker to leave her alone for once, to which he didn't relent. That's when Duff asked him again to stop.

She wrote, "This guy has been at my son's soccer game this morning then followed me to my sister's house and was basically parked in her driveway to get photos. Followed me to run errands. I politely asked him to let me be and he continues to follow and stalk me down like pray for hours now. This is not ok. I am 9 months pregnant. When people say that's what you get for signing up to be a celebrity it honestly makes me sick. This is every day of every month and it's simply not ok. If a non "celeb"(I'm sorry to use that word) was dealing with this the law would be involved."

In June, Duff announced that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma "couldn't be more excited" about the arrival of their daughter.

'The Cinderella Story' actor has a son, six-year-old Luca Comrie.