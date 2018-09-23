Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Netflix's new sci-fi film

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Jamie Foxx will act alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi film.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the feature will be directed by filmmaker duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman from a script by Mattson Tomlin.

The two are best known for directing the third and fourth instalments of "Paranormal Activity" series as well as documentary "Catfish".

The film has been described as a "heightened sci-fi action thriller" set in Portland which is ridden with a drug that gives people a range of superpowers.

Gordon-Levitt will play a cop whose job is to get the drug off the street, but realises that the only way to fight the users is to take the drug himself.

The untitled film starts production next month in New Orleans.