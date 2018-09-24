Final screening of 'Parts Unknown' pays homage to Anthony Bourdain

By PTI

NEW YORK: A packed and emotional hall paid a fitting tribute to celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain at the Tribeca screening of his CNN show "Parts Unknown".

The Kenya episode of 12th and final season premiere of the award-winning food and travel show is the last one to feature Bourdain's narration, Variety reported.

"I do my best. I look, I listen. But in the end, I know it's my story. Not Kamau's, not Kenya's. Those stories have yet to be heard," the popular host can be heard saying of his travel around the world.

The screening was also followed by a panel discussion with director Morgan Fallon, co-host W Kamau Bell from "United Shades of America", showrunner Sandy Zweig, and Bourdain's longtime producing partners Chris Collins and Lydia Tenaglia.

Talking about Bourdain's words, that now appear prophetic, Fallon said, "We didn't have any idea what the f**k he was talking about."

But after his death, when the team revisited the tape, "it was almost uncanny".

Bourdain, 61, committed suicide on June 8 at his hotel room in France where he was filming for the latest season of "Parts Unknown".

Tenaglia recalled the food critic's transformation into a "cultural anthropologist".

"He gave us and the audience an opportunity to see the world in a very intimate way. It wasn't just a travel show," she said.

Bell said Bourdain taught them to "be a good guest" through his journey.

Zweig said, "The people he worked with were like family to him."