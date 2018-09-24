Home Entertainment English

Meghan Markle reveals 'something blue' she wore at royal wedding

The former Meghan Markle has revealed in a television documentary that she had a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry sewn into her wedding dress.

Published: 24th September 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. | AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: It's an old tradition that a bride should have something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue on her wedding day, and the Duchess of Sussex followed at least part of that when she married Prince Harry.

The former Meghan Markle has revealed in a television documentary that she had a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry sewn into her wedding dress.

She made the comments while discussing the dress in a documentary about Queen Elizabeth II called "Queen of the World." She didn't say whether she also embraced the rest of the tradition.

The clip was made public Sunday. The documentary will be broadcast at a later date. It deals with the queen's role as head of the Commonwealth.

The duchess described her May wedding on the grounds of Windsor Castle as a "magical day."

The American actress who starred in "Suits" married Harry on May 19 on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The "Queen of the World" will air in the U.K. on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Duchess Duchess of Sussex Harry Meghan Markle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival