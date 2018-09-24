Home Entertainment English

Netflix order for Melissa Joan Hart-Sean Astin sitcom 'No Good Nick'

The show will star Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin as parents who unwittingly open their home to a teenage con artist.

Published: 24th September 2018

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has picked up family sitcom "No Good Nick" to its growing list of original productions.

Hart will play Liz, a type-A career mother who is married to Astin's Ed, a lovable, dorky "fun dad".

Siena Agudong will play the title character, the petty thief with a secret agenda.

"Kevin Can Wait" director Andy Fickman will helm the show.

"Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin are beloved by millions of fans around the world, and we are delighted to bring them together as parents for the very first time.

"We hope to entertain kids and families with heart, mystery and a lot of fun when 'No Good Nick' comes to Netflix," Netflix VP, kids and family, Melissa Cobb said in a statement.

The cast also includes Kalama Epstein and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

Production has already started begun on the show, which was created by David H Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan.

